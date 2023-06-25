Tiffani Thiessen’s Scenic Snapshot of Her Daughter Harper Proves She’s Already Her Lookalike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tiffani Thiessen’s new social media posts prove she gave birth to her exact lookalike!

On June 24, the Northpole star shared a new snapshot of her daughter Harper in front of a picturesque mountain scene. She shared the photo with the sweet caption reading, “Back from sleep away camp today and I can’t wait to hug this kid of mine. 🧡”

In the photo, we see Harper looking ready for her time at camp, rocking an adorable look of jean shorts, a tie-dye tee, and cardigan. Now, here’s what every fan is thinking: Harper is already her mother’s lookalike!

One shopper commented, “Look so much like u be twins beautiful,” and another added, “She looks a lot like you.”

Fans really saw the similarities during Thiessen’s birthday tribute to Harper back on June 15, where she posted a few photos of her daughter with the caption, “Happy 13th my sweet girl! How can you be thirteen today? 😳 You came into our world at 2:40am thirteen years ago and our lives have never been the same. You’re the one that made me a mama. That’s a bond I continue to cherish ❤️.”

She added, “Harper, we are so proud of the person you are and continue to become. Always remember how much we love you. And remember to always, ALWAYS, stay your true authentic self. ✨” You can see the photos HERE!

And you can see all the comments reading: “your ‘mine-me’^^,” “She looks just like you Tiffany,” and “Wow she’s so beautiful & looks just like her momma!”

After the Here We Go Again author and Brady Smith married in 2005, they welcomed two children: a daughter named Harper, 13, and a son named Holt, 7.

In a previous interview with SheKnows, the Saved by the Bell alum shared how her priorities changed after welcoming her kids. Back in 2013, she said: “I don’t ever want my daughter looking at me like I’m stressed and like I’m really putting too much pressure on myself because I don’t want that for her. I try to just lead by example. Just be myself and be healthy and do all the things that make you beautiful from the inside-out.”

