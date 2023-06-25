Jason Derulo Just Dropped an Exorbitant Amount to Make His Son’s Aquatic Dreams Come True

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you really think Jason Derulo wouldn’t go all out for his son’s birthday party? The Cats star revealed on a recent episode of the Kyle & Jackie O Show that he spent five figures on his son Jason King’s second birthday!

When asked how much it cost, Derulo quickly revealed, “It was pretty big. It was probably around $30,000.”

Now you may be asking yourself, “How did it get to that price tag?” Well, we have the details ready.

For his son’s aquatic-themed birthday party, the papa-of-one went all out! Not only did he make the theme all about his son’s favorite song “Baby Shark,” but he got a huge bounce house, ball pit, playground, a bundle of arcade games, and more set up for the big day.

In case you missed it, on June 15, Derulo shared a compilation video of his son’s extravagant birthday party on his social media. He shared the heartwarming video with the caption reading, “Happy 2nd birthday to @jasonking! Two years ago, you entered my life and brought endless love, laughter, and mischief. From the adorable chaos of the terrible twos to the heart-melting moments that fill my days, you’ve stolen my heart in the most craziest way. Today, we celebrate the incredible journey of your life, filled with wild adventures, and unstoppable growth.”

He added, “May your special day be filled with double the giggles, double the snuggles, and double the joy. You are our greatest blessing, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for our little shining star. Happy birthday, Bubba! @jenafrumes @crystal_bartenders @lilmunchkinsplayground @balloonstudiola @savagetacostruck @honest.”

Derulo shares one son named Jason King, born May 8, 2021, with his ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes.

