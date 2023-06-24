WWE Star Becky Lynch Gets Vulnerable When Discussing This Not-So-Talked-About Experience After Breastfeeding

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

WWE superstar Becky Lynch is giving fans a much more vulnerable glimpse into a part of motherhood that not many talk about: post-weaning depression.

While it has yet to be researched extensively, many mothers experience post-weaning depression, which is defined by the VeryWell Family as a type of depression “linked in time with the ending of breastfeeding.” While it is similar to postpartum depression, it’s usually more short-lived and is linked to hormonal imbalance up to a week after you halt breastfeeding.

Now, in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, the Rumble star talked about how she experienced what she later realized was post-weaning depression after she finished breastfeeding her daughter Roux.

“And then it kind of got really, really dark for a few months and I was in a really bad spot,” she said. “It was kind of one of those things where you’re trying to pull yourself out of it, because you know mentally, ‘God, I’ve got a great life. I’ve got a great husband. I’ve got a great baby, and I’m doing this thing at the highest level that I love.’ But no reasoning with yourself was able to overcome that level of depression.”

The WWE star added, “I didn’t know you could get post-weaning depression. So, not even knowing that that was a thing I think also hurt me because, why am I feeling like this? Why am I acting like this? And [I was] not realizing that this is actually a common thing that happens and there are ways you can treat it. And once you figure out the cause of all of that, then you’re off to the races and then you’re back and then you can appreciate everything. But yeah, for a few months there, it was rough.”

At the end of the exclusive clip, she also revealed she confided in one of her friends, who also experienced this. “She gave me some tips, and I kind of kept thinking it was gonna pass, ‘it was gonna pass, it was gonna pass,’ and then it really wasn’t passing,” she said.

Related story Meghan Markle's Former High School Friend Wants Her To Apologize for This Hurtful Action

Lynch and her husband Colby Lopez (also known by his WWE name Seth Rollins) welcomed their daughter Roux, 2, on Dec 2020.

These celebrity parents are raising strong, resilient daughters.

