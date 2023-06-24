Jennifer Lawrence Reveals the Shocking Approach She Takes When People Snap Pics of Her Son

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One thing about being a celebrity that nearly every star laments over is the paparazzi. No, we don’t mean a fan snapping a candid while they’re on their way to a premiere, we’re talking about the photographers that borderline stalk celebrities to get one sensational pic. Many celebrities have opened up about this experience, and just as many celebrity parents have talked about their approach to it.

Some take it in stride, while others will fight tooth and nail to get the flashing cameras away from their children. As for No Hard Feelings star Jennifer Lawrence, she was convinced she’d be angry and chase off the paps, but instead, she revealed she’s a parent that takes it in stride. And her reason for it is quite sweet!

“I was just like, ‘How the f**k am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?’” Lawrence said in a recent interview with Interview Magazine. “Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him.”

She added that since welcoming her son Cy, she’s “gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed.” The Hunger Games star added, “Because I don’t have a choice. You just have to accept it, and take a deep breath and walk. I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”

Back in 2018, Lawrence started dating art gallery director Cooke Maroney. After a year together, they got engaged in Feb 2019, and married in Oct of that same year. Fast forward to Feb 2022, they welcomed their son Cy, 1.

