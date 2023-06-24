Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Looks Like an Angel As She Unleashes Her Inner Explorer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are having the island vacation of their dreams right now, and their daughter Sterling is using it as her origin story as an explorer! On June 23, Brittany shared a series of photos of her family of four on their island getaway. She shared the darling photos with the caption reading, “Island Life🌺.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see proud mama Brittany holding onto her growing son Bronze as they lounge under a cabana. Then we see Sterling gathering seashells, digging for treasure, and overall having the time of her life on the beach with Brittany.

We also get a heartwarming pic of Patrick cuddling Sterling while lying on a beach chair, along with pics of them chilling in the ocean and one of Bronze looking like a little cherub as he stares at the camera.

Not only does this family of four look like they’re having the best vacay, but their kiddos look like little angels as they soak up the son. While Bronze is relaxing to the max, Sterling is unleashing her inner seaside explorer — and it’s warming everyone’s hearts.

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school, and married back on March 12, 2022. They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 2, and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

Related story Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Show the Insanely Adorable Way Their Son Bronze Is Being ‘Protected’

In a recent Instagram reel per the Sports Rush, Brittany talked about the reality of motherhood, and came ready to break down all the misconceptions. “Society has destroyed what it means to be a mother. Motherhood is not a burden, it’s not pushing, it’s not scary. It is the greatest, most selfless, purposeful thing a woman can do in her lifetime,” she said.

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

