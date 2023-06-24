Vanessa Bryant’s Heartwarming Birthday Homage to Capri Gives Shows Fans Her Adorable Nickname

Vanessa Bryant is the most excited mama in the world as she celebrates her youngest daughter Capri Bryant’s fourth birthday! On June 21, Vanessa shared a series of seriously adorable pics of the youngest Bryant daughter Capri in honor of her fourth birthday. She shared the photos of her little one with the caption reading, “Happy 4th birthday, Capri!!! We love you so much Koko- Bean!!!! 😘❤️🎂❤️😘.”

(Before we get to the super-sweet photos, can we talk about her nickname? While we’ve heard it quite a few times, it never fails to bring a smile to our faces!)

In the photos, we start with a super-sweet snapshot of Capri having some wintertime adventures while rocking some reindeer ears, followed by an adorably moody snapshot of herself wearing her mama’s sunglasses. We also get a photo of her with her big curls as her mama kisses her, and a super recent one during one of the Bryant family’s iconic Disneyland day trips!

We’re sure she had the most magical birthday (and we can’t wait for the photos to prove it)!

Vanessa and Kobe have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 20, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020.

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the hardships after losing Kobe and Gianna in that tragic helicopter crash. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again,” she said. “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

Happy belated birthday Capri!

