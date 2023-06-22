Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Ireland Baldwin Chose an Unexpected Nursery Theme & We See It Becoming the Newest Design Trend

Rebecca Rakowitz
Ireland Baldwin Plus Icon
Michael Buckner/Variety
Ireland Baldwin gave her followers an inside look at her daughter’s nursery, and the theme is so sweet. Literally. Baby Holland’s (yes, her name is a country just like her mama’s!) room is filled with endless fruit decor, and we are obsessed with this unique, colorful, gender-neutral idea.

“Reposting 🍉 🩷,” Baldwin captioned her carousel of photos that she had already given sneak peeks of. “I am so proud of her nursery even though she could give less of a f*ck at the moment!”

The walls are covered with decals of strawberries, cherries, lemons, pineapples, and more. All the art is on-theme (including this adorable Les Fruits print). There are also watermelon stuffies, coffee table books about fruit, and cherry-covered sheets.

Of course, the room also has all the necessary nursery staples, sans fruit. There’s a dark wood crib, a Hatch sound machine and nightlight, a glider, and a trendy light blue dresser that’s been perfectly distressed.

Followers could not get over the stylish space. “Truly obsessed,” new mom Rumer Willis commented on Baldwin’s post. “Omg so freaking cute,” said comedian Hannah Berner. “Unique and unpretentious. I love it,” one follower wrote. “The cutest!!” another said. And on and on it goes.

It’s clear Baldwin is a fruit enthusiast. In other posts, Holland — who Baldwin shares with boyfriend RAC — is dressed in watermelon socks and gets cozy in a strawberry-patterned sleeping bag.

It’s no surprise Baldwin created such a cool nursery. She’s been a cool mama all along. ICYMI: She hosted her baby shower at a strip club, and that’s pretty much the coolest thing we’ve ever heard. On an episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast, the model said she hates having attention solely on her and did not want a traditional baby shower. “So, I thought, why not a strip club where everyone would be rather distracted?”

Now the attention has been fully turned to the [presumably stripper-free] nursery, and it is a precious way for Baldwin to keep eyes off herself. And did we mention the best thing about this theme? With so much fruit exposure, Holland is guaranteed to be a healthy eater.

Check out all of the celebrities who have welcomed babies in 2023!

