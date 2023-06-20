Pregnant Serena Williams Swears By This Comfy, Affordable Summer Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pregnancy symptoms are a never-ending lineup of pain and annoyance. There’s the nausea, the breast sensitivity, the unexpected food cravings and/or aversions, the need to pee every 15 minutes, and — if all of that weren’t bad enough — there’s the incessant back and foot pain. That’s why many expecting mamas prioritize comfort over cuteness when shopping for shoes, but Serena Williams said, “Why not have both?”

Over the weekend, the soon-to-be mom of two posted pictures with her husband Alexis Ohanian from their babymoon in Italy. While Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, opted for an all-black ensemble, Williams turned heads in her long-sleeve lavender maxi dress and hot pink chunky Crocs. As if we needed another reason to be obsessed with the tennis star!

Not only are the notoriously comfy shoes perfect for pregnancy and chasing after kiddos (like Williams and Ohanian’s 5-year-old daughter Olympia), but the lift of the Mega Crush Clog makes it a fashionable, confidence-boosting choice for date nights.

Crocs/Zappos

Don’t let the 2-inch platform intimidate you. These clogs are a solid addition to any maternity (and postpartum!) closet. The sandals are perfect for summer, the enhanced rubber tread keeps mama upright even when back pain and fatigue have other ideas, and the slip-on design is 10/10 because no one is trying to bend over a third-trimester bump to put shoes on. Not a pink lover? The Mega Crush Clogs come in eight other color options including black, white, and “denim.” And if any dads-to-be start feeling sympathy symptoms, the Crocs also come in men’s sizes.