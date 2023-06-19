Celebrity Dads Celebrated Father’s Day With the Cutest Pictures of Their Kids

Dads are amazing. They always come through with sage advice, the best hugs, and a warm joke that can make any stoic kid crack a smile. This weekend, dads who do the most were celebrated by their families — and we were blessed with some of the cutest dad-and-me pictures from our favorite celebrity dads! New dads, seasoned dads, stepdads, and even grandpas were included this Father’s Day, and the photos will make your heart melt!

Check out all the adorable photos of celebrity dads and their kiddos below.

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her husband Nick by posting a heart-warming photo of him reading to their 1-year-old daughter Malti.

“He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win,” she wrote in her caption. “His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky.”

A$AP Rocky

Dad to 1-year-old RZA with Rihanna (and one more on the way!), A$AP Rocky was counting his blessings. He wrote “EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY❤️” along with a series of adorable photos of their family of three.

Rihanna commented, "The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd."

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her new husband Ben Affleck this Father’s Day, with a sexy shirtless picture. (OK, so technically this doesn’t have his kids in it, but we couldn’t resist!)

“Daddy Appreciation Post ✨,” J. Lo captioned it. “Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍.”

Affleck is stepdad to J. Lo’s 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, and he’s dad to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis’s ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom he shares daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, wrote a tribute to him yesterday. “Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!”

His current wife, Emma Heming Willis, also wrote a heartfelt note to him. “Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones. Where it might not be ‘conventional,’ what he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience. Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family 💞.

Heming Willis shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Willis.

David Beckham

David Beckham is dad to Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11, with wife Victoria Beckham. He shared a series of sweet throwback photos with his crew on Instagram, writing, “My biggest success & biggest love is my family thank you firstly to Mummy for making Daddy a dad ( I know kids sorry 🤢) and secondly dad really loves you all more than you can imagine ❤️❤️❤️❤️ keep being yourselves and keep dreaming ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven Love You All ❤️.”

Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel shared rare photos of her sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, whom she shares with husband Justin Timberlake, for Father’s Day.

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today!” she wrote. “And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

He commented, “My greatest gifts!!! 😍😍😍”

Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey celebrated his first Father’s Day with 2-month-old Tildy, whom he shares with Kaley Cuoco.

She wrote, “Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉) we 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family! And to my dad ! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!”

Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson celebrated her “Pa” Kurt Russell with a happy picture of him with several of his grandkids, including her 4-year-old daughter Rani.

“Oh how we love you Pa!” she said. “The happiest Father’s Day to one amazing man! I love you! ❤️”

John Mulaney

John Mulaney’s 18-month-old son Malcolm wished him a happy Father’s Day in the cutest video ever (his voice!). Olivia Munn commented, “Every day for the past 18 months these two fall more in love with each other. Lucky me that my son gets you as his father. 🫶🏻💜💙❤️”

He shared another photo of the family of three, writing, “You made me a dad, Olivia. I love you forever for doing that.” So sweet!

Drew Scott

Drew Scott is dad to 1-year-old Parker with wife Linda Phan. He shared pictures of his family in a post, writing, “Feeling blessed to have an amazing dad who inspires me to be best dad I can be. Happy #FathersDay! ❤️”

He also shared a photo of the handprint card his baby gave him.

Jonathan Scott

Jonathan Scott opened up about being a “bonus dad” to girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s kids Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 6.

“Being a bonus dad has been one of my greatest accomplishments and adventures so far,” he wrote. “Thank you Dad for the advice over the years and #HappyFathersDay to all the father figures out there. ❤️”

Deschanel also wrote about co-parenting.

“As a mom in a co-parenting family I am just so grateful for the dads in mine and my kids’ lives!” she said. “From Daddy(Jacob), to Bonus Daddy (big-dad jonathan), Papa(Caleb)and Grandpa Jim. We are blessed with amazing father figures. Happy Father’s Day to all who father and nurture and mentor today! Hope you feel celebrated. 🩶🩵”

Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson celebrated his first Father’s Day with their 3-month-old baby Leo.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!(don’t tell my dad I said that),” she wrote. “Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised. You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo! God bless you darling, thank you for being in our lives. WE LOVE YOU!”

Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder shared a sweet photo of his daughter Bodhi, 5, who he shares with Nikki Reed.

“Nothing better than being a dad… Happy Fathers Day to you papas out there,” he wrote in part. “May we as dads always strive to improve ourselves in every way so that we may be the brightest beacons of light for our children. Guiding them and showing them how to safely navigate the treacherous and rocky waters of this life.”

