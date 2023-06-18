Gabrielle Union & Kaavia’s Heartwarming Video Shows Them Jumping For Joy Over This Disney-Themed Package

This new video of Gabrielle Union and Kaavia shows they may be Ariel’s biggest fans! On June 13, Union shared a super-sweet video of her and Kaavia reacting to a bunch of gifts related to the new Little Mermaid movie. She shared the video to Kaavia’s Instagram page @kaaviajames with the caption reading, “Can’t tell who’s enjoying this more me or her 👀🤣.”

In the video, we start with Union and Kaavia unboxing a Little Mermaid-themed gift package consisting of blankets, pajamas, and dresses — all of which the two were beaming with excitement over. Then Kaavia informs Union that there’s more stuff to unbox to which Union adorably replies “There’s more?!”

There are dolls, Barbies, water bottles, wands, sunblock, and more, and this mother-daughter duo can’t get enough of it! Throughout, there are some seriously heartwarming moments where Kaavia is literally jumping for joy as she realizes she can take the one doll into bath time with her.

Seriously, try not to tear up watching this, we know you’re going to!

The You Got Anything Stronger? author and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and Xavier, 9.

In a new interview with E News, the Bring It On star got vulnerable about her previous fear of being a “bad mom.” She said, “I was afraid of being a bad mom, of not living up to the great moms that I grew up with. I didn’t want my lack of understanding or knowledge on every single thing to leave this gaping hole in her life.”

She added, “As I got more confidence. I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re all winging it? We’re just doing the best we can.'”

