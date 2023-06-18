Ayesha Curry’s Rare Photos of Her Daughter Riley Show How Much She’s Already Like Her Mom

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry’s daughter Riley is already taking after her mother in more ways than one.

On June 17, the Full Plate author shared a series of photos of her and her daughter’s mother-daughter day in Minnesota. She shared the heartwarming photos with the caption reading, “Minnesota was a blast with my big girl! We went on coasters, I watched ALOT of volleyball, and we had the best hot pot I’ve ever had. The one on one time is so precious when there’s 3 to divide between.

She added, “Side note: I did not purify my body in the waters of lake Minnetonka 😂.”

In the first photo, we see Riley playing a Balloon Bust game at a carnival, showing that she already has a love for the more active, daring games in life like her mama. Then we get photos of the delicious food they ate, the coasters they rode, and some of the scenery.

Not only does this show they have the best times on their days out, but it shows Riley is already so much like her superstar mama!

Ayesha and Stephen originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting but didn’t start dating until years later. They married in July 2011, and have welcomed three children named Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 5.

In a previous interview with People, Ayesha talked about balancing her family and career. “The first step is accepting that balance doesn’t really exist,” she said. “We’re all just out here doing our best. Sometimes I get it right, sometimes I don’t — but I continue to show up for the things and people that matter and that counts for a lot.”

