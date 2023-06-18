Jennie Garth’s Rare Barbiecore-Themed Photo With Her 3 Daughters Show They’re Already Her Lookalikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill: Jennie Garth and her lookalike daughters just rocked the Barbiecore trend together!

On June 16, the Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde author shared Barbiecore-themed snapshots of her and her three lookalike daughters from their adventures the previous weekend.

She shared the series of photos with the caption starting, “#ff To last weekend ✨💫My family and I got to travel to Utah to witness three of the best things…LOVE , NATURE & ART. My gorgeous (and self-proclaimed 4th daughter) @mrwhallace and the incomparable @lizaminnelson celebrated their love for one another in such a beautiful and expressive ceremony in the most glorious setting. We could not have been more honored or happy to be there supporting them and witnessing it. ❤️”

She added, “We will stand behind you in good times and in bad…forever! We love you ‘Jiza.’ A huge thank you to my sweet @raylolaray for all your help in making their dream wedding cakes (see the last slide) come to life, I couldn’t have done it without u! 🍰🫠 And my love @dirvla for all his patience and driving us there 🚙! #love.”

Throughout the photos, we see Garth with her husband Dave Abrams, videos of the colorful looks from the wedding party, pics of the neon wedding cake, dancing snapshots, scenic photos of the mountains, and of the wedding ceremony itself.

While we love all of the photos from this lovely wedding party in Utah, we’re obsessed with the first picture.

In this pic, we see Garth rocking a vibrant pink two-piece that matches perfectly with her daughters’ Barbie-themed looks! We see Lola in a deep pink prairie-style dress, followed by recent graduate Luca in a ruffled floral pink gown, and then Fiona in a simple silk pink mini-dress. And don’t forget Abrams, who’s rocking the bolo tie look effortlessly!

Not only do we adore this snapshot of her with her lookalike daughters, but we always love a Barbiecore moment.

Garth and her ex-husband Peter Facinelli share three daughters together named Luca Bella, born in 1997, Lola Ray, born in 2002, and Fiona, born in 2006.

In a previous interview with People, Garth talked about how being a mother to three grown daughters is “not for the faint of heart.” She said, “But as they get to be teenagers, especially young women and young adults, it’s a whole different ball game. It’s like ‘Psychological Parenting 101,’ and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.”

