Prince William’s Touching Father’s Day Photo of Him Matching With 3 Kids Pays Subtle Tribute to Another Royal

Delilah Gray
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: In this screengrab, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020 in London, England.The 'Big Night In' brings the nation an evening of unforgettable entertainment in a way we've never seen before. Raising money for and paying tribute to those on the front line fighting Covid-19 and all the unsung heroes supporting their communities.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images.

For Father’s Day this year, Prince William is not only keeping the tradition of posting new photos of him and his three kiddos, but he used this particular photoshoot to honor his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

On June 17, the Prince of Wales posted a couple of adorable photos of him and his three children to the official royal page @princeandprincessofwales. He posted the photos with the caption reading, “Happy Father’s Day ❤️ 📸 @milliepilkingtonphotography.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the photos, we see the four of them in coordinating blue looks. While William and Prince George opt for blue button-downs, Princess Charlotte dons a blue floral dress and Prince Louis a knit sweater over his button-down. Not only do they look so sweet together, but they look so stylish together!

Now, in the first snapshot, they’re all chilling and smiling for the camera in the proper way. Then, in the second photo, the kids get even more adorable: with Charlotte and George looking lovingly at their papa while Louis smiles on his shoulders.

Remember how we said this photoshoot subtly honored Elizabeth? It did in a super-sweet, subtle way many people may have missed.

For those who may have missed it, do you notice anything about the background? In case you haven’t caught on, they’re actually posing on the bench that commemorated Elizabeth’s 90th birthday on April 19, 2016. How sweet!

William and Kate Middleton have three children named George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

