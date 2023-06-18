Prince William’s Touching Father’s Day Photo of Him Matching With 3 Kids Pays Subtle Tribute to Another Royal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For Father’s Day this year, Prince William is not only keeping the tradition of posting new photos of him and his three kiddos, but he used this particular photoshoot to honor his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

On June 17, the Prince of Wales posted a couple of adorable photos of him and his three children to the official royal page @princeandprincessofwales. He posted the photos with the caption reading, “Happy Father’s Day ❤️ 📸 @milliepilkingtonphotography.”

In the photos, we see the four of them in coordinating blue looks. While William and Prince George opt for blue button-downs, Princess Charlotte dons a blue floral dress and Prince Louis a knit sweater over his button-down. Not only do they look so sweet together, but they look so stylish together!

Now, in the first snapshot, they’re all chilling and smiling for the camera in the proper way. Then, in the second photo, the kids get even more adorable: with Charlotte and George looking lovingly at their papa while Louis smiles on his shoulders.

Remember how we said this photoshoot subtly honored Elizabeth? It did in a super-sweet, subtle way many people may have missed.

For those who may have missed it, do you notice anything about the background? In case you haven’t caught on, they’re actually posing on the bench that commemorated Elizabeth’s 90th birthday on April 19, 2016. How sweet!

William and Kate Middleton have three children named George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

