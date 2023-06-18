Vanessa Bryant’s Rare Photo With 3 Daughters Prove They’re All Disney Girls at Heart

While most people have a bit of Disney magic in their hearts, the Bryant family are the ultimate Disney family.

On June 16, Vanessa Bryant posted a seriously sweet photo of her, Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, and Capri Bryant while riding the Storybook Land Canal Boats at Disneyland. She shared the photos with the simple caption reading, “💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In this photo, we see the four of them smiling from ear to ear as they pose for this adorable selfie (with quite a few Mickey ears in the shot)! While we usually see photos of Vanessa with one or two of her daughters, it’s been rare to see these four all in one photo, and all of them showing off their pearly white smiles too!

With another Disney selfie on Vanessa’s page, we’re convinced the Bryant girls are the ultimate Disney fans at heart.

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant previously welcomed four beautiful daughters named Natalia Bryant, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020. Related story 7 Best Backpacks for Disney: Lightweight & Comfortable Options for the Entire Family—Starting at Just $19

While the Bryant family keep interviews on the rare side, that didn’t stop Natalia from praising her strong mama in a previous chat with Vogue. “My mom, she’s really the strongest person I’ve ever known,” Natalia said before turning to her mother in the joint-interview. “You’re always there. I would say that you’re like the sun. You’re always shining this beautiful smile. And you’ll always find the sun somewhere. Even if you can’t see it, it’s shining somewhere.”

