Parents Say This $5 Baby Body Wash Is the ‘Best’ for Treating Sensitive Skin & Eczema

Any and every parent knows your baby’s delicate skin deserves the absolute best care possible. Body washes that are gentle, soft, but also effective, are an absolute must for bath time. And we tracked down the bath gel that parents simply adore for its light scent and tender touch on their baby’s skin — and it’s currently available for just $5 on Amazon.

Cetaphil’s Baby Body Wash is ideal for your infant’s bath time. This soothing gel has baby’s sensitive skin and those who struggle with eczema in mind. When applied, the body wash restores and improves skin’s moisture retention — 84 percent of users noticed fewer eczema flare ups! Cetaphil’s Baby Body Wash also incorporates nourishing lotion to help restore the skin’s natural barrier and leave sensitive skin feeling hydrated and healthy.

We love everything Cetaphil’s Baby Body Wash has to offer, but can a product that’s just $5 really be that effective? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers and parents had to say in their glowing reviews: “Love this wash! Out of all the high end and expensive brands I’ve bought for my daughters delicate skin this is by far the best. Will continue to purchase this for my little one. Would recommend,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This is the only soap that we can use on our toddler with eczema. It does have a scent but it’s light and smells so good, the scent does not bother my son’s sensitive skin at all,” another shopper said. “We have tried just about everything on the market and this is our favorite for eczema prone babies,” a third shopper wrote. These testimonials were all we needed to read to know that Cetaphil’s Baby Body Wash is the perfect new addition to your baby’s bath routine. Add it to your cart ASAP!

