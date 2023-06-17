Eva Longoria Had the Most Adorable Interruption During an Event for Flamin’ Hot

During her panel for Flamin’ Hot, Eva Longoria had the most adorable interruption of all time: her son Santiago!

On June 16, Longoria was at an event for her upcoming film Flamin’ Hot in Mexico City, where she talked about anything and everything to do with the long-awaited movie. However, right in the middle of it, Santiago comes in and sits right on his mother’s lap.

In photos obtained by DailyMail, we see her smiling from ear to ear as her adorable kiddo sits on her lap. As if this super-sweet candid moment wasn’t already a cuteness overload, we see Santiago holding onto a stuffed unicorn toy and rocking a stylish dino shirt.

It seems he stayed for the rest of the event on his mama’s lap, and we’re sure not a single person had a complaint about that!

Back in 2015, the Desperate Housewives alum and businessman José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón Patiño announced their engagement after being set up by a mutual friend. They married around a year later in May 2016. The lovebirds later welcomed their first child together: a son named Santiago “Santi” Enrique, 4, whom they welcomed in 2018

In a previous interview with CNN per DailyMail, the Eva’s Kitchen author revealed she’s a strict mama. “I’m the discipline. I’m very tough. I’m a disciplinarian. I’m very loving and very supportive. We have structure, bedtime’s, bedtime, you know, no candy is no candy. If there’s candy, it’s one. You know, if he wants to play a game on the iPad, there’s a time limit.”

