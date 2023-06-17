Priscilla Presley’s Super-Rare Family Photo With Lisa Marie’s Daughters Shows They May Be Closer Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Priscilla Presley’s newest Instagram post may have shown that things are all good now with the Presley women.

On June 16, the Elvis and Me author shared a super-rare snapshot of Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters Riley Keough, along with twins Harper and Finley. She shared the photos to honor the twins, saying, “Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!! ❤️❤️.”

In the photo, we see Priscilla on the right side, wearing a floral yellow button-down as she poses next to her formerly estranged granddaughter Riley, who she was in a deep legal battle with. Then next to them is Lisa Marie’s lookalike daughter Finley and Harper, who recently graduated middle school!

After Lisa Marie’s sudden passing and the legal battle that nearly split up the Lodge star and Priscilla, fans were convinced the family would forever be divided. In fact, the legal battle lasted months after Lisa Marie’s death, and it finally ended a few days ago when Riley was named the sole trustee.

However, this new photo shows that a brighter future may be ahead for Lisa Marie’s girls and their grandmother.

Priscilla and her late husband Elvis Presley welcomed one daughter named Lisa Marie. Later, Lisa Marie had four children named Benjamin Keough, who passed away at 27, Riley Keough, 34, and twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, 14. Tragically, Lisa Marie passed away at age 54 after going into cardiac arrest in Jan 2023.

