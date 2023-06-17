Zoe Saldaña’s Sweet Videos of Lookalike Sons Show They Already Have a Love For One of Their Parents’ Passions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With an acting superstar like Zoe Saldaña as their mom and an artist like Marco Perego as their dad, it’s no wonder their three sons are already showing interest in this artistic medium! On June 16, the Book of Life star shared a series of photos and videos of her family of five’s latest adventures. She shared the clips with the caption, “Bits of April, pieces of May.”

In the first clip, we see Saldaña opening a bottle of champagne, followed by a silly snapshot of her and Perego and a pic of her friends with white wine. We also see her kiddos eating cotton candy, along with a selfie with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast, their adorable dog in sunglasses, and a video of her three sons in class.

But the three pieces that caught our attention were two photos and a video in the middle of the post. We also see one photo of Saldaña’s three lookalike kids reenacting the body poses from a piece of chalk art, and a photo of them and their dad reenacting a statue’s poses. We also see a video of them staring at an interactive exhibit.

They’re already so enamored with art like their artistic papa!

Saldaña and artist Perego started dating in March 2013, marrying only three months later in London. They share three sons together: twin boys Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6.

In a previous (and super-rare) interview with Ebony, Saldaña talked about how she balances her career and family of five. “Being a mom is definitely like running a business for sure—and it’s a business with some pretty tough customers too,” she said. “But like any mom or parent can attest, it’s all a juggling act… I make the conscious effort [to] make time for my boys and myself.”

