Tamera Mowry’s Son Aden Is Already a Little Superstar as He Follows His Dad’s Footsteps 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley are the proudest parents in the world to their son Aden, who’s already following in one of his parents’ footsteps.

On June 13, the Christmas Miracle star shared a series of heartwarming photos and videos of her son Aden already being a baseball superstar like his papa!

She shared the clips with the caption starting, “Couldn’t be more proud of my Housley’s! What an amazing baseball season! ⚾️ @adamhousley you are an amazing coach my love. I’ve fallen in love all over again. ❤️ Not only did you get your boys a 2nd place trophy 🏆 which is awesome! You taught your kids to compete clean fair and right. You saw beyond just competition and short term goals in 10 year old baseball. You taught your boys sportsmanship, character building, having faith in themselves, mental strength, and attaining integrity no matter what the outcome; characteristics the boys will remember forever and help them win at life. ✨🙌🏽

She added, “Hearing the chants of the community cheering for you and your boys is something I’ll never forget! It is a testament to your character. That my love goes beyond baseball. It was such a pleasure to not only watch your boys grow as players wanting more next season, but most importantly watching them grow as young boys.”

The You Should Sit Down author finished the post by saying, “I guess I have to get used to this now. I’m officially a #baseballmom! Congrats to Aden Housley (MY BOOOOOYYYYY) for making the all-star team and my husband being chosen by his peers to coach the all-stars team! Here we goooooo! Let’s goooooo!!!!! #baseballlife #justthebeggining #godisgood.”

In the first photo, we see proud dad Adam giving his son a big smooch on his temple as Aden smiles for the camera, followed by a pic of Aden holding onto his adorable nephew in his arms (and rocking his baseball jersey)!

Related story Tamera Mowry's Adorable Video Reveals If Baby #3 Is in Her Future

Next, we get an adorable snapshot of big sister Ariah looking so psyched to cheer on her big brother, followed by a romantic snapshot of Tamera and Adam smooching on the field. Then we end the post with two videos of Aden showing off his baseball skills, and everyone cheering him on! He already has a knack for baseball like his dad!

For those that don’t know, Adam is a former baseball player who formerly played for the Montreal Expos, and the Milwaukee Brewers and the Detroit Tigers minor league organizations. He then went into journalism where he won an Emmy for his work for FOX News, and is now a full-time winemaker.

The Twitches star and her husband of 12 years Adam have two children together named Aden John Tanner, 10, and Ariah Talea, 7.

In a previous interview with Essence, Tamera revealed that she believes a “perfect mom” doesn’t exist. “Girl, a perfect mom does not exist. Anyone who says they are, they’re not one yet. And I take full responsibility in thinking that I had all the answers because I had read all the books and that I was gonna be this perfect mom,” she said.

She added, “Our children, you know, we can guide them. It is not our job to control them. We’re supposed to teach, guide, you know, help mold good human beings, but no, we can’t control. And that is one of the biggest [most] humbling lessons I’ve ever learned in my entire life. And I’m a better mother for it.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

