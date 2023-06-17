Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Show the Insanely Adorable Way Their Son Bronze Is Being ‘Protected’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we know Bronze and Sterling are protected by their fierce mama Brittany Mahomes and football superstar dad Patrick Mahomes, it seems Bronze has two more protected by his side during the day!

In photos obtained by People on June 16 from Brittany’s Instagram story, fans are losing it over the rare snapshot of Bronze with their two dogs. In the photos, we see Bronze cuddling up to the family’s two dogs Silver and Steel. While Brittany didn’t post a caption, fans saw Bronze’s adorable custom onesie that says “protected by Steel and Silver” with drawings of the two beloved dogs.

Truly, Bronze has the most adorable protectors by his side, and we love seeing how gentle they are with the six-month-old roaming about.

For those that don’t know, in 2016, Patrick gifted Brittany a puppy for Valentine’s Day: a pit bull named Steel. They later adopted a cane corso named Silver! (Psst: the two have an adorable Instagram account called @steel_silver_mahomes)!

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school, and married back on March 12, 2022. They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 2, and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

Now, in a rare interview with The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick talked about how Sterling has been doing with being a big sister. “She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that,” he said. “She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle.” Related story Brittany Mahomes Found an Epic Indoor Toy That Sterling Can't Stop Using & She Definitely Wins Mom of the Year

