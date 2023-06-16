Brittany Mahomes Found an Epic Indoor Toy That Sterling Can’t Stop Using & She Definitely Wins Mom of the Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official: Brittany Mahomes is the Queen of Toys. We weren’t sure she’d be able to top the reusable water balloons she found last night, and now we can’t believe we ever doubted her. The fitness trainer and wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on her Instagram story on Thursday to share her daughter Sterling Mahomes’ epic new plaything.

“Ready, set, go!” the 2-year-old says before riding down an indoor/outdoor rainbow “roller coaster” — Available at Target and Amazon — that comes with a ride-on unicorn. How cool is that?!

When Sterling made it to the end of the 9-foot track and rolled across the floor, she sweetly said, “Again!” and we have no doubt this will provide hours of active, screen-free entertainment. The unicorn has a light-up rainbow horn that makes sounds, and it can be ridden on flat surfaces too. Kids can also send cars, balls, and other toys down the easy-to-assemble track and incorporate it into their imaginative play.

“My kiddo loves this!” one shopper said. “He goes around and around and around and never seems to get old. He smiles ear to ear every time!”

Step2

This Step2 roller coaster is meant for ages 2-5, but we would love to see Patrick take a ride down it. If unicorns aren’t quite his style, there is also a Paw Patrol version, ones that come with standard cars, an extreme roller coaster, and more.