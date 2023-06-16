This Simple Product Can Help Keep Kids Safe From Potentially Fatal Household Injuries & It’s Just $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

An often overlooked but incredibly vital piece of keeping a home safe for children is taking the steps to reduce the risk of furniture and TV tipping over. In Feb. 2022, The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) released a report that revealed just how often people are injured and die from tip-overs.

The CPSC estimated that from 2018-2020, more than 22,000 Americans required emergency room treatment for tip-over injuries, and that nearly 44% of those patients were under the age of 18. They also reported that their have been 581 fatalities from tip-overs since 2000, and 472 of those were of children ages 17 and younger. In their own research, the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that between 1990 and 2019, an estimated 560,200 children under 18 were treated for injuries tip-over-related injuries and that 70% of those were for children younger than 6 years old. Yes, more than 392,000.

Those are a lot of scary statistics, but the CPSC has seen a major decrease in emergency department treatments from 2011-2020 which may be due to their AnchorIt! campaign. Part of AnchorIt! is this important “Even When You’re Watching” video that includes real footage showing how quickly a tip-over can happen.

All that said, there are many ways parents can help prevent these injuries and fatalities, the biggest part being anchoring furniture and TVs in their homes. There are specific furniture anchors, TV anchors, and drawer latches that make it harder for kids to climb dressers. Families can also report tip-overs to the CPSC so the agency can consider a recall.

Dreambaby

These Dreambaby anchors secure furniture (especially bookshelves and dressers) using an adjustable metal cable. They’re typically sold in packs of 2 for $10 and are currently on sale. Even if they’re more expensive than other options, experts recommend using name-brand products like Dreambaby or Safety 1st since they are less likely to fail.

Shoppers are quick to say these anchors are discreet, “really easy to install,” and that they give them peace of mind.

Related story Rothy's Ultra-Comfy Meghan Markle-Loved Flats Are Majorly Discounted & So Many Styles Are Now Under $100

“This is a great product,” one person said. “Very useful to avoid any furniture of mine [getting knocked down] by my kids since they love to hang on anything. Definitely recommend this 10/10!”

Dreambaby Furniture Anchor $8.99 Buy now

Discover the best talc-free baby powders to replace that dangerous one.

