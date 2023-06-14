This Celeb-Loved Kids’ Story About Drag Queens Has a Place of Pride on Our Bookshelf

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pride — much like the hips on the drag queen — is in full swing, and we are always on the hunt to find inclusive stories to put in the storytime rotation. Jesse Tyler Ferguson turned us on to The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish and we are getting it for our bookshelf ASAP. The Modern Family star is the father of Beckett, 2 and Sully, 7 months who he shares with husband Justin Mikita. When Beckett was 8 months old, Ferguson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that the above book is one of his favorites to read with his son.

And we understand why! The book — written by drag queen Lil Miss Hot Mess — is set to the tune of The Wheels on the Bus, and it’s so fun. Instead of the wheels going round and round, the drag queen’s shoulders go shimmy and her fingers go snap all through the town.

Somehow not a fan of The Wheels on the Bus? Don’t worry, you can have just as much fun with If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It.

Running Press Kids

Reviewers can’t get over how cute and colorful this book is, saying it’s “a big hit” and a “must buy.”

“My two-year-old daughter LOVES it,” one shopper said. “When the cheeks on the drag queen go blush, blush, blush, she pats her little cheeks and my heart grows three sizes. I hear her playing and singing to herself, ‘Bling, bling, bling, swish, swish, swish, twirl, twirl, twirl.’ Highly recommend!”

Especially during a year when more and more legislation is being passed that takes away drag queens’ rights and criminalizes their performances, it’s so important to have inclusive, representative stories that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on our kids’ bookshelves.

