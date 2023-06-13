8 Back-To-School Teacher Gifts Under $30 — Because Yep, We’re Already Thinking About It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Got back-to-school shopping on the brain? Don’t forget the head of the class! Teacher appreciation gifts are lovely for kids to give at the end of the school year, but back-to-school teacher gifts can be even sweeter. A thoughtful token can help welcome a new teacher into the classroom, whether they’re new and nervous or old hat and happy to meet their new slew of students.

There are some pretty cool back-to-school teacher appreciation gifts out there, from stylish totes to lesson planners with personality — and even some sassy wine glasses. We rounded up eight of our favorite gift ideas for teachers, and they start at just $7.

An Inspiring Mug

The teacher will love such an uplifting sentiment on such a charming little stoneware Threshold mug with the kind of typeface font that reminds you of the first page of a great novel.

Threshold 16oz Stoneware 'Let the Adventure Begin' Mug

A Cute Carryall

Target

There are a lot of things a teacher needs to carry, from lesson planners and graded tests to a sweater and water bottle, and this sturdy tote from Amazon carries it all while displaying an inspiring message.

Oassie Teacher Tote Bag

A Punny Planner

Target

This modern 12-month planner includes 40 weekly planning spreads, checklists, and more with a fun pun on the cover. It’s a great motivator for a great teacher.

Carson Dellosa Education Aim High Teacher Planner

‘I Teach Therefore I Drink’ Wine Glass

Target

Tickle a teacher with humor because let’s face it: the job can be stressful! This cheeky wine glass is somehow even cuter when coming from an actual student.

Funny Stemless Wine Glass

A Bracelet with a Message

Target

This understated bracelet with gold, white and turquoise beads subtly spells out ‘teacher,’ and is a heartfelt accessory they’ll treasure for years to come.

RareLove Teacher Gifts Morse Code Beaded Bracelet

Something to Cuddle Up In

Target

This cozy, textured throw is the perfect thing to encourage your teacher to get cozy at home in front of the TV after a long day being “on” for the students.

Project 62 Textured Faux Fur Reversible Throw Blanket

A Spa Set

Target

Self-care is important in the life of a teacher, because you can’t care for others if you’re not caring for yourself first. A spa gift like this Burt’s Bees set suits anyone.

Burt's Bees Body Care Classics Set

Stars Above Women’s Paris Crossband Fur Slide Slippers

Target

Standing on her feet all day has got to lead to aches and pains, but coming home to these Target best-sellers by Stars Above is something delicious to look forward to.

Stars Above Women's Paris Crossband Fur Slide Slippers