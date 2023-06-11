Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly ‘Very Much’ Like Kate Middleton In This Adorable & Unexpected Way

At only nine years old, it’s already clear as day that Princess Charlotte is very influenced by her mother Kate Middleton. Whether it be her style choices or her strong sense of grasping all the etiquettes of the royal family, Charlotte is turning into her mother’s mini-me in more ways than one. And according to insiders, it seems she’s picked up a well-known trait of Kate’s already.

Per People, the President of the Rugby Football Union Nigel Gillingham revealed that Charlotte is already as athletic and sporty as her mama. He said, “She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children – she plays all sports with them. Apparently, Charlotte is very much in her mold – very competitive as well.”

Kate was an avid tennis player back in her formative years, and within the past decade, she’s been pictured rock climbing, and doing archery, along with playing tennis, cricket, golf, and soccer, to name a few.

So it’s no secret that Kate is one of the sportiest members of the royal family, but Charlotte is not too far behind her.

Not only does Charlotte play rugby with her brothers and mom, but she loves climbing trees, tennis and even knows how to sail (thanks to her mom!) But her favorite sport? Charlotte previously revealed that her favorite sport is gymnastics right now!

