Jennifer Garner & Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Comments on Their Divorces Put Healthy Co-Parenting Into a Whole New Perspective

Along with being beloved actresses who rule the world of comedy, Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph have another thing in common: they’re the Queens of making co-parenting a healthy experience for everyone.

During the discussion part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the pair talked about how much they love their children, and what they did for their children’s wellbeing. Garner started by saying, “Both of us having gone through divorce … You did something that I did as well, and that was maintain a healthy relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children.”

The Abbott Elementary star added, “And with the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult. But when I look at my kids, when I see you and your kids, I was like, ‘Girl, we did that!”

Then the 13 Going on 30 star quickly responded by adding, “We’re doing it,” and Ralph kept the positivity train going by adding, “Yes, we are and I love it. It’s a good thing.” Heck yes, it is!

They also bonded over how, despite their A-list status and constantly being surrounded by the glitz and glam of Hollywood, they remained quite down-to-Earth (and made sure their family is the same!)

“With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe,” Ralph said. “And we love our kids.”

Ralph shares two children with her ex Eric Maurice named Etienne Maurice, 31, Ivy-Victoria, 28, while Garner shares three children with her ex Ben Affleck named Violet, 17, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Samuel, 11.

These celebrity exes are getting co-parenting right.

