Parents Say This $5 Cream ‘Works Like Magic’ to Zap Away Their Teen’s Hormonal Acne

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s really no other way to say it: acne is the worst. For teens especially, it can make the difference between a good day and a bad one at a time in their life that’s already stressful enough. Your teen shouldn’t have to deal with irritating, problematic acne, and that’s why we’re always searching for the best products to help them take care of their skin. We tracked down the Amazon’s Choice selection parents are raving about — and for just $5, your teen’s skin will feel cleaner and look so much clearer.

Clean & Clear Persa-Gel Acne Spot Treatment will make a real difference in your teen’s skin. Not only does this gel effectively treat pimples, it also prevents future breakouts. This fragrance-free acne spot treatment contains 10% benzoyl peroxide acne medication and goes to work quickly by targeting the source of where acne breakouts begin. Suitable for all skin types, Clean & Clear Persa-Gel Acne Spot Treatment is the ideal gel for your teen to add to their skincare routine.

Image Courtesy of Clean & Clear via Amazon.

Clean & Clear Persa-Gel Acne Spot Treatment $4.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now, we know what you’re thinking. Can Clean & Clear Persa-Gel Acne Spot Treatment really do that for just $5? Remember, there’s a reason this gel is an Amazon’s Choice selection. Just read on to see what shoppers had to say about this acne treatment. “Works like magic,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, calling this gel a “great product.”

A second shopper said, “I’ve been using it for years now and now that my daughters are all teens, I’ve passed this little gem onto them. If you have a zit forming, you simply need to dab a little of this cream on it before bed and by morning it’s either gone entirely or pretty well diminished in size.” And a third shopper wrote, “This works great for my 12 year old daughter, she loves it.” Give your teen the extra boost of confidence they need — add Clean & Clear Persa-Gel Acne Spot Treatment to your cart ASAP!

Before you go, check out this slideshow below