Gabrielle Union & Her Daughter Kaavia Look Like Angels in This Heartwarming Video That Perfectly Shows Their Bond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This video proves Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia have the strongest bond out there.

On June 6, the Bring It On star shared a seriously sweet video of her and Kaavia on her Instagram. She shared the video with the caption reading, “I always have her back, today she has mine.”

In the video, we see Union smiling from ear to ear (while rocking a neon green dress), pushing her phone behind her to see Kaavia, who looks like a little angel in her ruffled white dress.

Then we see Kaavia holding the phone Union placed behind her, followed by Union bear-hugging Kaavia and spinning her around. Not only do we see it from the perspective of the camera showing both of them, but we also see it from the camera Kaavia is holding (and she looks so, unbelievably happy!)

While this sweet mother-daughter video provided fans with an instant serotonin boost, but it perfectly showed their tight, beautiful bond with one another.

The You Got Anything Stronger? author and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with EOnline, Union talked about what Kaavia taught her so much about motherhood and life. “You’re not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she’s kind, she’s compassionate, she’s a student of the world, and that she’s got a world perspective, but if she’s gonna be shady, she gonna be shady,” she said. “If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis, it’s gonna happen… This is who she is.”

Before you go, check out Kaavia James’ very best ‘Shady Baby’ moments.

