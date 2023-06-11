Jessica Alba & Her Daughter Honor Look Like Twins in This Rare Outing to the French Open

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Alba not only made headlines for her recent summer-chic look, but for how much she and her eldest daughter Honor are making everyone see double!

On June 10, the Honest Life author arrived on the 14th day of the French Open in Paris, France. with her daughter Honor Marie Warren, her younger daughter Haven Garner Warren, and Jen Kroog Rosenberg. While all of them looked as chic as can be while on this super-rare red carpet appearance, fans seriously can’t get over how Honor is already the spitting image of her mother.

See the photos below:

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

As you can see, they already look like twins! While Alba rocked a blue and white striped dress, Honor opted for a cream-colored three-piece look. Not only are both of them serious fashionistas, but the similarities between the two are staggering.

From the wavy hair to their noses, they could honestly pass for twins at this point.

Alba met her husband Cash Warren on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, marrying in 2008. In the following years, they welcomed three children into the world named Honor Marie, 15, (who’s truly looking more and more like her superstar mom every day!) Haven Garner, 11, and son Hayes, 4.

In a recent interview with SheKnows, Alba talked about the biggest challenge of motherhood, specifically being the mother of two teenagers now. “It’s just how rapidly the kids grow and how quickly what they need from you changes. Almost weekly, daily. And for me, it’s showing up for each one of them in the way that they need me to at that moment. That’s kind of hard because they’re all in such different places in their lives,” the Honest Beauty founder said. “When they get older, they’re much more nuanced. And, yeah, it has to change. Every day it’s sort of different. They’re growing, living, evolving beings, so yeah, it definitely changes.”

