Emmy Rossum Is Absolutely Beaming in This Super-Rare Photoshoot With Her 2-Month Old Son

Emmy Rossum’s new, rare photos show she’s truly living her best life as a mom of two. On June 5, the Shameless alum shared a series of heartwarming photos of her and her newborn son on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “two months.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Rossum smiling from ear to ear as she holds onto her son tightly in her arms, looking so peaceful as they make skin-to-skin contact. Next, we get a photo of his little feet, followed by a snapshot of herself looking down lovingly at her son while chilling by the window. Truly, we’re obsessed with these touching black-and-white photos.

While Rossum posted a couple of pics in the past of her son, this is the first time he’s made an appearance on her Instagram feed!

Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail share two children together, and fun fact: she kept both of her pregnancies out of the media and surprised everyone with their birth announcements! They share a daughter, born on May 23, 2021, and a son, born April 5, 2023, whose names they haven’t revealed to the public.

In a recent (and super-rare) interview with ETOnline, Rossum talked about how her new role in The Crowded Room spoke to her as a mother. “Finding out during our last couple episodes that I was pregnant with my son, who was born eight weeks ago, it brings up a lot about our imperfections as people, the unrealistic expectations that we place on ourselves, and how we are really just a product of our own upbringings,” she said. “I think the show has a lot to say about love and empathy and understanding of those who are different than we are.”

Related story Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Have the 'Bandwidth' for Dating: 'My Main Focus Is My Children or Work'

Before you go, check out these celebrities who fight to keep paparazzi away from their families.

