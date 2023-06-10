Alyssa Milano’s Baseball Day With Lookalike Daughter Elizabeth Shows She’s Already Her Mini-Me

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Alyssa Milano’s new family photos prove, once again, she gave birth to her mini-me. On June 5, the Safe at Home: Confessions of a Baseball Fanatic author shared a series of snapshots of her and her family’s day out. She shared the adorable photos with the caption reading, “Dodgers lost. But I won the day. #dodgers.”

Throughout the post, we get photos of her children Milo and Elizabeth holding hands, Milano enjoying stadium food, along with her cuddling up with her two kiddos and her husband David Bugliari holding onto their daughter.

But we seriously can’t get over the first pic: the one of Milano and her daughter Elizabeth making us see double! From their love of baseball to the same exact facial expressions, Elizabeth already looks like Milano’s mini-me!

Milano and Bugliari married in 2009, welcoming their son Milo in 2011 and Elizabeth in 2014.

In a previous interview with SheKnows, when asked about how she fits time for herself, her husband, and her kids, the Sorry Not Sorry author said it’s all “a balancing act.” She added, “While the kids are in school, I try to use that time as my alone time to focus on myself. I’ll take Pilates class or work in my garden. I’m really into making homemade soaps! I love the time I get to spend with my kids after school and always try to come up with fun activities to do with them. Once they’re in bed, David and I can connect and talk about our day and spend quality time together catching up.”

