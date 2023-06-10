Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia’s New Accomplishment Shows She’s Destined for Athletic Greatness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Olympia just broke a huge sports record at only five years old, and it’s making everyone’s heads spin!

On June 9, Ohanian uploaded a rare video of his and Williams’ daughter Olympia to his Instagram. He uploaded the video with some huge news about Olympia’s lates, record-breaking venture. He said, “Announcing my fellow co-owner of @wearelagc… @olympiaohanian! Olympia is the youngest owner in professional sports (@weareangelcity) and is now the youngest 2-team owner in professional sports. She’ll be joined by her future sibling 🥳”

In the video, we see Olympia in a white tennis outfit, holding onto a huge golf club, and as focused as ever. She swings the golf ball, and then we cut to a bunch of aerial shots of Los Angeles before we end on the title card of “Los Angeles Golf Club.”

Now, you read that right: at only five years old, Olympia already co-owns two sports teams: the Los Angeles Golf Club and the Angel City FC.

Williams became a limited ownership partner in the Miami Dolphins back in 2009 and co-owns the Los Angeles Golf Club, while Ohanian co-owns Los Angeles Golf Club and the Angel City FC. So clearly, Olympia is already following in their footsteps!

The Adventures of Qai Qai author met Ohanian back in 2015, and the two married in 2017 in New Orleans. Later that same year, Williams gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr (better known as Olympia), 5, and are expecting their second child later this year!

In a previous interview with E News, Williams talked about how she hopes Olympia learns a lot from her legendary tennis career. “I hope she realizes that I was pretty good at my job and the hard work that it takes to be good at it,” she said. “So, that’s what I would hope, just taking away the hard work and the excellence that you have to put your body through and the discipline that you also have to put your body through.”




