Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling’s Sporty Moment Shows Which Parents’ Footsteps She’s Already Following In

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling was born into a seriously sporty family, and these new photos prove which parent’s athletic passion she’s already following.

On June 9, Brittany shared a video to her Instagram Story of her and Patrick’s daughter Sterling being a little sporty superstar. While we don’t have access to the video, in photos obtained by People, we do see Sterling putting her sporty genes to work!

In the photos, we see Sterling channeling her mama Brittany’s soccer genes! While little Sterling is decked out in a blue Mahomes jersey, she adorably scores a goal while her mother cheers her on!

Now, this isn’t the first time Sterling has shown off her budding soccer skills. She first showed off her skills in March 2023, also scoring a goal while her mama cheers on! Along with that, she’s recently learned how to play golf thanks to her dad.

For those that don’t know: while Patrick is the football king in their household, Brittany is a talented soccer player! In fact, she played a year of professional soccer in Iceland before moving to Kansas City to fully support Patrick and his football career. And now, it seems her daughter has picked up a similar love for the sport!

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school, and married back on March 12, 2022. They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 2, and a son named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter her “motivation,” talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future. “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up,” she said. “You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved.”

