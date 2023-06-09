If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney fans can’t get enough of the The Little Mermaid toys at Target, and we don’t blame them. Because the only thing better than the collectible Ariel doll and this new sing-along microphone are the prices. I mean, this microphone is only $13 and offers endless hours of play. That’s sure to turn shoppers into happy, fortunate souls.

With the push of a button, the “thingamabob” — that is said to be a “must-buy” for mermaid-lovers — plays an extended clip of “Part of Your World.” Hold down on the button and it will amplify the voice of the little Disney prince or princess in your life so they can belt out the tune. With a mic like this, they are sure to make waves in their own hot crustacean band.

“This is the third Disney brand microphone we have,” one reviewer said, because yes, there are microphones for Frozen, Encanto, Moana, and more, “And it’s always a hit! The design on this one is gorgeous!”

“I purchased this for my great niece and she love, love, loves it!” another said. “Halle sounds crystal clear on the mic. The little sweetheart won’t put the dang thing down… great choice for little ones.”

This microphone designed for ages 3 and up also has flashing lights so little performers are always in the spotlight. Batteries are included (We love little wins like that?!) so the only things Disney fans need to supply are the vocals and the applause.

Disney Little Mermaid Sing-Along Microphone $12.99 Buy now