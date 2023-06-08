Khloé Kardashian Uses This Unexpected Baby Formula for Son Tatum & We Didn’t Even Know It Was a Thing

As per usual, we have learned a lot about the KarJenner clan from the latest season of The Kardashians streaming on Hulu. During the premiere, we finally learned Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson’s son’s name nine months after his birth. And in the third episode, Khloé shared that she feeds Tatum an unexpected kind of baby formula.

Viewers see Khloé comforting a fussy Tatum. “I promise you you’re ok,” she says, rubbing his back and bouncing him as he whimpers. Kris Jenner then comes in and asks why the 11-month-old is crying.

“I don’t know, we had to change his formula,” Khloé said. “We got him allergy-tested. He’s not lactose [intolerant] but he really was having trouble on other formulas so now he’s on goat milk [formula] and he’s still adjusting.”

Wait, what?! He’s on what? Khloé has always been one of the celebrities who normalizes and celebrates formula feeding, and we give her a lot of props for that. That’s not what stopped us in our tracks. But goat milk formula?! Who even knew that was a thing?! Well, apparently the youngest Kardashian sister did.

Though actual goat milk — like any milk — is not safe for babies younger than 12 months old, studies show that goat milk formula is safe and effective.

