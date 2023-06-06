This Collectible ‘The Little Mermaid’ Doll Is Just $15 & Disney Fans Are Snatching Them Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney fans are in love with all the new thingamabobs that have come out since the premiere of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. Even Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia had a major freak out over her new Ariel doll. That adorable clip then made us have a similar freak out when we found this collectible Ariel doll that’s at Target for just $15. So even if you have whosits and whatsits galore, you won’t break the bank if — like Ariel — you want more.

Shoppers said they are “absolutely obsessed” with this beautiful doll (who they said looks just like the stunning Halle Bailey!) and that is “worth every penny.” With this kind of quality and price point, the Mattel toy is selling out fast. And so we’re rushing to grab our own before they’re out of stock, thinking about Sebastian’s wise words to Prince Eric: “Boy you better do it soon, no time will be better.”

This posable Ariel doll has the same ombre tail and signature red hair as Halle Bailey did in the film, making it the perfect movie theater companion. That’s right, a lot of fans (Olympia included!) are bringing this with them to see the movie before enjoying endless hours of playtime with their new friend.

“My daughter loves it!” one shopper said. “She plays with this doll right along with the other Disney princess dolls. Great price, great quality, and overall great purchase!”

