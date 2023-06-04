Meghan Markle’s Future Birthday Gift to Daughter Lilibet Is Giving Fans Major Princess Diana Vibes

Today is a very big day for the Sussex clain because it’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s 2nd birthday! While they’ve kept their plans for their birthday girl on the down-low, some eagle-eyed fans remembered an interview Meghan did back in 2015 that shines a light on the very sentimental (and pricey) gift she plans on bestowing upon Lilibet — and it’s something very reminiscent of Princess Diana.

In a 2015 interview with HELLO!, Meghan said, “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought a two-tone version [of the watch].” (The watch in question is a Cartier Tank Francaise watch!)

She added in the interview: “I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

At the time, Meghan didn’t have children, but fast-forward to today, and she has two kiddos with Harry (and we fully expect to see Lilibet sporting that family heirloom down the line!)

Now, this isn’t the only special Cartier tank watch in the Sussex family, because who could forget the Cartier Tank Francaise watch previously owned by Diana? (It’s reported to have been passed down to Harry, who later gifted it to his wife!)

This resurfaced gesture is giving Diana fans some serious déjà vu. From the exact watch to passing it down to a child, it’s quite spooky!

Meghan and Harry share two children together named Archie, 4, and Lilibet, now 2.

