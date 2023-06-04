Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Daughter Monaco Shows The Adorable Way She Sits & Who Inspired Her to Do So

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Jeannie Mai is in Vietnam, it seems her daughter Monaco is sitting in “Vietnamese style,” according to her proud grandma. On June 5, Mai’s mother Olivia Tu Tram shared a video of her granddaughter and Mai’s daughter Monaco on both Instagram accounts with the simple caption, “🇻🇳✊🏽.”

In the TikTok video, we see sassy Monaco in her high chair, happily eating her food, and sitting with one leg up on the chair — which truly delighted her grandma! Tram said in the video, “Monaco sitting Vietnamese style! Look at her leg, she pulled it up!” Then followed it up with pictures of people sitting like that, including one of her grandma. It’s such a cute moment, and we love that she’s taking after her grandma in this way!

In late 2021, the America’s Test Kitchen host confirmed her pregnancy with Jeezy. Then on Jan. 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1, into the world. While this is their first child together, Jeezy also has two children named Jadarius Jenkins, 26, and Amra Nor Jenkins, 9.

During a Nov 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Mai said, “I used to be, well, I still am a boss, I can get it done by myself, but I ain’t that bossy by myself as a mom, I need help.”

She added, “I need my mom giving me advice, I need all the other moms around this area to tell me what you do with a 10-month-old. Every other week there’s some new thing that comes up with her that I got to ask and check about and I call, I listen to my friends and my pediatrician before I listen to the internet or Google. So, I’ve learned that you really need that village.”

