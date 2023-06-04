Kate Middleton Is Reportedly the ‘Leader’ When It Comes to This ‘Revolutionary’ Way of Parenting Her & Prince William’s 3 Kids

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is all about nurturing early childhood development, and that she’s broken quite a few parenting royal rules over the years. But here’s another thing people are shocked to hear about: she’s all about gentle parenting, and is reportedly the “leader” when it comes to doing this style of parenting to her and Prince William’s three kids.

Royal expert and author Jennie Bond recently told OK! that Kate’s “revolutionary” way of parenting is all about “mutual respect, understanding, and patience,” adding that her way of parenting “is about letting them express those emotions and sitting down to discuss them with the child, rather than ignoring the turmoil that growing up so often involves.”

Bond added, “It is fantastic and I believe Catherine will very much be the leader in this and William will be the follower, he will have been learning from Catherine how to be a different kind of parent. [Catherine] explains [to their children] why good manners are important and that kindness begets kindness and that inclusivity should be natural.”

This checks out considering her long charity work portfolio with organizations like The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. And as we said, Kate has often broken royal rules when it comes to her children, like only hiring one part-time nanny, being openly affectionate with her kiddos, and even choosing a different type of schooling for her children.

William and Kate have three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.