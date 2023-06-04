Mindy Kaling’s Super-Rare Video Shows the Summer Fashion Trend Her Daughter Katherine Is Adorably Trying to Start

Mindy Kaling’s daughter Katherine is clearly ready for the summer months, and this adorably stylish video shows she’s set on making a summer trend this year!

On May 31, the Mindy Project star shared an adorable video of her daughter welcoming summertime in such an adorable way. She posted the video with the caption reading, “Three hats, one bubble wand, and a vision. Welcome, summer!”

And Kaling’s caption perfectly describes the video: we see Katherine wearing three different colored sunhats while playing around with bubbles in the family’s sprawling backyard! The three hats are not only so cute, but we love seeing Kaling’s daughter experimenting with her silly summer fashion!

We also see some toys in the background like a boogie board, a bike, a swing set, and some toy cars we’re sure she and her brother Spencer played with beforehand. We love to see everyone, including celebrity kids are getting ready for the summer months ahead!

The Why Not Me? author has two children named children Katherine “Kit” Swati, 5, and Spencer Avu, 2.

In a 2017 interview with Willie Geist, she talked about parenthood ahead of the birth of her first child saying, “It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent.” She added, jokingly, “So one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child.”

