WWE Star Carmella Shows Off Her Baby Bump in These Rare & Scenic Bikini Snapshots

WWE star Carmella (whose real name is Leah Van Dale) is spending summertime right: rocking a bikini, chilling on a boat, and showing off her growing baby bump!

On June 3, the WWE superstar shared a few radiant snapshots of herself showing off her baby bump as she has fun in the sun in Pittsburgh. She shared the photos with the silly caption reading, “all I can see is the tag sticking out of my top 🫣.”

In the photos, we see Carmella cradling her growing baby bump as she shows off her long legs and sunkissed skin in a blue bikini. Not only does she look like she’s having such a relaxing time on the boat, but she looks so content as she cradles her growing bump!

Carmella and her husband Corey Graves (whose real name is Matthew Polinsky) met In 2019, and the two later got married on April 7, 2022. Fast forward to May 1, 2023, Carmella and Graves announced they were expecting a child together, a boy who is due to be welcomed into the world in Nov 2023.

For those that don’t know, Graves and his ex-wife Amy Polinsky share three children together named three children: a son named Cash, born in 2009, and two daughters named Lenny Paige, born in 2011, and Lola, born in 2015.

Now, back in Halloween of 2022, Carmella revealed she had an ectopic pregnancy, which tragically resulted in a miscarriage. Since then, she has been open about her journey, and recently on the Tamron Hall Show, she talked about the importance of sharing her story.

“It was awful, but I felt like if I’m going through this, surely there are other women out there going through the same thing, so let me share my journey so I can at least be a little more open about it and talk about it,” she said. “When I finally shared it, women came out of the woodwork sharing their experience. Women I even knew.”

