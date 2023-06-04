Critics Are Saying Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will ‘Live to Regret’ Doing This to Their 2 Children

Even though it was made clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK to make a life of their own, away from their family in California, some critics are saying that the pair will greatly regret that. Why? Because critics claim they’re isolating their two children from most of their family.

Former Vanity Fair editor and journalist Graydon Carter recently spoke to the Telegraph about why he thinks Harry and Meghan have “made every wrong move you can make” — especially when it comes to their big move to Montecito.

He said, “That will come back to haunt them at a certain point. They have no cousins that they see, or uncles or aunts, and they don’t see grandparents, except for one. That will come back to haunt them at a certain point.”

Carter also referred to the couple’s $14.6 million estate as “God’s waiting room” saying, “Montecito is gorgeous, but it’s God’s waiting room: there is nothing, nothing, nothing to do. It’s a 40-minute drive from LA. There can’t be many kids there because young families can’t afford it. It’s a lonely, beautiful place.”

Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito in 2020 after announcing they were abdicating from their royal life. Soon after, they bought their mansion independently for nearly $15 million. In pictures and details obtained by Hello, the home has a huge pool, sprawling gardens, a playpark for the kids, a movie theatre room, and a games room, to name a few.

The pair lives there with their two children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

The reason Carter is critiquing the Sussexes’ choice is that the only family that lives nearby is Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. While there has been speculation that Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her family may find a home in California, the rest of their estranged family resides in the UK.

