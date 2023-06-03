Kaavia’s Dancing Queen-Themed Video With Her Dad Dwyane Wade Shows She’s Such a Daddy’s Girl 

Get ready to see the sweetest thing today: a video of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia dancing with her papa to “My Girl” by The Temptations. On June 1, Kaavia’s Instagram page shared a video of her and Wade dancing in their living room with the caption reading, “The only time I let him lead ☺️ @dwyanewade #daddysgirl.”

In the video, we see Kaavia in a green summer dress and Barbiecore boots (that we need to find an adult size for ASAP) holding hands with her loving papa. Soon, they start dancing around. We see the absolute sweetest father-daughter moment between the two, with Wade leading their daddy-daughter waltz before Kaavia does an adorable bow for the camera.

(Anyone else tearing up? Because this moment is too sweet!)

The You Got Anything Stronger? author and Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with Romper, Wade talked about being a girl dad, saying, “I think what a lot of what people told me before I became a girl dad — ‘it’s over for you’ — that’s true. You turn from being this hard dad to now you’re soft as the pillows you sleep on.”

In the same interview, he added that Kaavia truly runs the household, anc couldn’t help but laugh when he said: “It all revolves around Kaavia. What do you want to watch, what do you want to eat?’”

