WWE Star Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera Poke Fun at Surprise Pregnancy By Re-Enacting This Iconic Friends Scene

WWE superstar Alexis Kaufman (better known by her stage name Alexa Bliss) and her husband Ryan Cabrera just made the ultimate pregnancy announcement video, and we know Friends fans are all over it.

On June 1, Cabrera shared a hilarious video of how Bliss allegedly shared the news of their pregnancy (by poking fun at the beloved 1990s sitcom Friends!) He shared the video with the caption reading, “Wanna see how @alexa_bliss_wwe_ told me she was pregnant?? 😂🤣 Directed by the legend @mrrice24.”

At the beginning of the video, we see Cabrera and Bliss dancing the night away in a montage similar to the Friends opening (and it even had the iconic opening song: “I’ll Be There for You” by the Rembrandts in the background!)

Now, before we even get into the details of this video, who remembers Season 8, episode 3 of Friends titled “The One Where Rachel Tells…,” also known as the one where Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston) tells her on-again, off-again boyfriend Ross (played by David Schwimmer) that she’s pregnant with his child? Well, Bliss and Cabrera perfectly re-enacted that exact scene.

Cabrera played Schwimmer, Bliss played Aniston, and together they remade that exact scene — and absolutely nailed it! Not only was the dialogue the same, but the mannerisms were so on point, and so were their clothes?! It was perfect, and such a fun video for fellow Friends fans!

We then get a video of not only everyone who made the video possible, but also an ultrasound of their little baby coming into the world in Winter 2023.

So for those that don’t know, the Uncool with Alexa Bliss host and Cabrera have been together since 2020, getting married back in April 2022. On May 30, 2023, Bliss shared a series of photos announcing their pregnancy, saying, “The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 🩷🩵 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera.”

