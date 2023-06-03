Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s Son Parker’s ‘Precious’ Reaction to This Springtime Phenomenon Is Too Sweet to Miss

Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s son Parker just proved how much he loves nature — in the most hilarious way that we’d expect from any curious kiddo!

On May 31, the Property Brothers star shared a seriously sweet snapshot of him and his growing son Parker on his Instagram. He shared the darling photo with the caption reading, “Parker loves nature! We gave him a flower and he literally sat there for what seemed like an hour just holding it…like it was the most precious thing. Then he tried to eat it 😂.”

In the photo, we see Scott looking down at his son, who’s rocking a tartan-patterned pair of overalls we know his uncle Jonathan Scott would approve of, along with looking so focused on the flowers in front of him.

We wish we could’ve seen this precious moment, but seeing the before part of this makes us laugh even harder and it just shows how much Parker already loves nature, like his parents! So we’re sure there will be more floral incidents in the coming summer months, and we can’t wait to see how the family of three navigates this new journey.

Drew and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, and wed in 2018. Later, they welcomed their son Parker James, 1, in May 2022, after years of a long IVF journey.

In a recent interview with ET Canada, the It Takes Two co-author talked about how fatherhood has made him much more patient than ever before. “Being a parent, you really start to get more patience quickly. They all make fun of me — I’m an efficiency guy, I’m always showing up on time and everything. It’s not my schedule anymore. It’s Parker’s schedule. I have to learn to just chill with it,” he said.

