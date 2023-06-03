Jennifer Connelly’s Super-Rare Snapshot of Her & Her Daughter Agnes Is Making Us See Double

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Connelly’s new and super-rare photo of her and her daughter Agnes proves she gave birth to her mini-me. On May 31, the Labyrinth star shared a super-rare snapshot of her and her daughter Agnes to her Instagram for her daughter’s 12 birthday. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “Happy birthday, Agnes Lark 🤍 We love you, sweet girl!”

In the scenic photo, we see Connelly holding onto her daughter, who’s lying in her mama’s arms. The two look so happy and at peace together in the super-rare snapshot. Now, we need to say the obvious: Agnes already looks so much like her mama! From the eyes to the way she looks naturally at the camera, she’s already her mama’s lookalike!

While Connelly and her husband Paul Bettany keep their children’s lives on the more private side, they’ve let their teens make some super-rare appearances on their social media now and then.

Connelly shares one son named Kai Dugan, 25, with her ex David Dugan, along with two children with her husband of nearly 20 years Bettany, named Stellan, 19, and Agnes, 12.

In a previous interview, Connelly said motherhood changed her greatly. “It would be much easier to answer how becoming a mother hasn’t changed me, but I probably wouldn’t have anything to say. In terms of my work, the choices that I make have changed in so many ways,” she said in a previous interview with the Golden Globes about how motherhood has affected what jobs she takes on. “Now I think about the world that my son Kai is growing up in, and I don’t want to put anything out into the world that’s going to cause any more suffering or pain or confusion.”

