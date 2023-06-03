Tia Mowry & Her Son Cree’s Marvelous Mother-Son Day Proves They’re the Coolest Duo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry and her son Cree’s truly had the most marvel-ous mother-son day! (See what we did there? We had to!)

On June 1, the Sister Sister alum shared a series of photos of her and her son Cree while at the premiere of Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse on her Instagram. She shared the adorable and stylish photos with the caption reading, “Cree and I got the opportunity to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse the other night 🕷️ It was so nice to be able to have this special time with Cree, where we could just hang out and go watch this amazing movie. As my kids get older, I cherish these moments even more, and I want to continue to make more of these amazing memories with them. Plus, it is still so exciting to see them witness and relate to the diverse characters and perspectives with the representation that many of us did not have as children. I can’t wait to continue to make even more memories with them 💕.”

In the first photo, we see Mowry looking as stylish as can be while rocking a black Versace suit-dress and her son Cree looking so cool in his dark, sporty look. We then get an adorable pic of Mowry giving her son a kiss on the cheek, and him looking off into the distance. We then get a video of Cree getting ready and doing his handshake with his mama, both of them looking like the most stylish duo!

Next, we get another super-cool red carpet photo of the two together, along with more getting-ready videos and snapshots that perfectly show that they really are the coolest mother-son duo.

The Instant Mom and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict have welcomed two children together named Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5.

In a previous interview with Ebony, Mowry said she wants to teach her children “about unconditional love. I want to teach [them] that love shouldn’t be earned. Love should be something that we, as humans, just provide. It doesn’t matter how rich you are, how poor you are, your color, your sexual orientation.”

