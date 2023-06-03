Parents Say This $20 Kids’ Sun Hat Is ‘Perfect in Every Way’ for Sunny Summer Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the priorities you have for your kids this summer season, protecting them from the bright sun when they are outside is an absolute must. Applying sunscreen? Check. A pair of adorable shades? We know you’ve got them. But among the options for sun hats for kids, there’s one parents have been raving about, and this Amazon Best Seller is currently just $20.

SwimZip’s Kid’s Sun Hat is the cute little fashion statement your child can rock all summer long. This hat blocks roughly 98 percent of all UVA and UVB cancer causing rays. And you can say goodbye to sunburns! SwimZip’s Kid’s Sun Hat will keep your child’s delicate skin safe while they play in the sunshine. Your child will also feel super comfortable in this hat. There’s an adjustable head strap and chin strap to make it the right fit. And don’t worry — this hat comes in a variety of colors, including black (pictured below), mint green, yellow, pink, orange, and aqua, among others.

Image Courtesy of SwimZip via Amazon

SwimZip Kid's Sun Hat $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

While the SwimZip Kid’s Sun Hat is super cute, we’re sure you’re wondering if it’s really worth the $20. But if you have any doubts, just read what satisfied shoppers (and parents) have to say about this Amazon Best Seller: “Love, love this hat! Perfect in every way. To top it all off, it’s packaged in a reusable bag that can be used for wet swim suits, etc. Clever, efficient and green,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This sun hat is perfect. I love that it is adjustable around the head. I also love the chin strap, he can’t undo it like a Velcro one. The vents on the sides are great for air flow,” another shopper said. “Bought for my 8 month old grandbaby (size 6-24mons) and it has room for her to grow. The inside size adjusting draw string is genius! This should last her for a while & it’s perfect to protect her little head & face when outside at the lake or beach,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we’re convinced! Add the SwimZip Kid’s Sun Hat to your cart ASAP and watch your kiddo enjoy some fun in the sun.

