Shoppers Say This $10 Kit is Great for Entertaining Kids at Restaurants & Honestly, Say Less 

What to do with a kid at a restaurant has been a big topic of discussion lately after a mom on TikTok went viral for her controversial hack. Her kid — like many — will not wait for the server to come around, much less eat the food on the menu. And so she brings him a meal from home. It’s a move that has filled her comments with equal parts “yay!” and “yikes!”

And as any parent will tell you, food is just the first hurdle when it comes to taking a rugrat to a restaurant. The more challenging one? Getting said rugrat to behave. Just sit in your seat and don’t cause a scene, we beg of you!

And so as soon you get to the table, out come the treats. The snacks to keep them from getting hangry and the toys to keep them occupied. And no matter how many times you try to hype up the restaurant’s coloring sheet or the new toy they were having a great time with at home, it’s usually the iPad that wins out.

*Sigh* Screen time strikes again!

We’ve been fighting that same uphill battle, so we were so excited to find an art kit that actually keeps kids entertained in public. And for only $10! The Mondo Llama 6-in-1 Summer Crafts Kit comes with half a dozen surprise crafts for your little one to complete while you enjoy a nice meal out. Cheers to that!

The Summer Surprise Craft Box comes with six mystery crafts that each come packaged in their own little envelope. Inside, you'll find everything your kid needs to complete the summer-inspired craft — craft sticks, self-adhesive jewels, googly eyes, paper, foam with adhesive back, twine, and pony beads — and instructions if you have a Type A tot. The set is rated for ages 6 and up, but shoppers say younger kids were able to do the projects nearly independently.

“This was an awesome surprise craft box for my four-year-old daughter to do!” one customer said. “She absolutely loved it and it was easy to follow and help her along the way. I hope more surprise craft boxes come out in the future!”

