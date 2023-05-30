These ‘Epic’ Itch-Relief Patches for Bug Bites Are Perfect for Traveling & We Are Adding Them to Our Packing List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you are one of the poor unfortunate souls who is always riddled with bug bites, I feel your pain. I used to say mosquitos love me until comedian Jordan Firstman roasted me and the many other mosquito martyrs who carry the burden of delicious blood.

*Sigh*

I’ve come to terms with the cards I’ve been dealt, but when I was a child, I absolutely loathed those little buggers. The itching and the subsequent swelling drove me nuts, the smell of bug spray haunted my dreams, and having to be on high alert whenever I was out on summer nights was the absolute worst. “Try hydrocortisone,” my mom said, knowing full well I found no relief from the goop. “Try an antihistamine,” my grandma said, knowing full well I was terrible with pills. Try ice packs and making nail marks around the bite and blowing on it, the masses said. Nope, nope, nope. Nothing gave me the relief I was looking for, and nothing set me off like the misguided people who would tell me, “Just don’t scratch it.”

*Deep breath*

Lucky for adult me and other bug-bite-prone people (kids especially), EmBeba — an AAPI-owned skincare brand that’s known for its diaper cream balm — makes seriously soothing itch-relief patches that shoppers say “work FABULOUSLY.” All you have to do is peel off the backing and place the sticker on the problem area, and you will be “floored” by the results. (Pro tip: If it’s just an itty bitty bite, cut the patch before removing the backing to get even more use out of them.)

Not only does the cooling formula take care of the itch, but the sticker also creates a barrier so little kids (and yours truly) can't scratch the bite.

“My son is a mosquito magnet!!!” one shopper said. “Every time we go outside they swarm him. He also ends up scratching them raw. This has helped with the aftermath and provided some relief. It also stops him from scratching them and irritating them further. So glad I found this!!”

EmBeba

EmBeba Soothing Patch 18-Pack

EmBeba sells these genius stickers in packs of 3, 9, or 18, and shoppers can choose from hearts, bunnies, and pandas. And we seriously cannot say enough good things about them. They are made from clean ingredients, don’t have any icky smells, and are easy to put on and peel off (nothing like the sting of a bandage!).

We especially love how great these patches are to travel with. You can breeze through TSA and not have to think about liquid guidelines like you would with a tube of lotion. And if you’re going on a hike or heading to the beach, you don’t have to worry about the possibility of something spilling out into your bag. So yes, we will be stashing these in our medicine cabinets, diaper bags, and suitcases so we can be worry-free when we’re on the go this summer.